Splendors of India Stamp Issue

Posted on January 3, 2017 by PhilaMirror

new-year-stampsnew-year-mscalander-new-year-stampsIndia Post has issued a set of 12 stamps on the theme of Splendors of India on 1st January 2017.The stamps depicts Ganesh Pol of Amber fort Jaipur,Pashmina Shawl of Kashmir,Chhau Mask Dance,Bodhi Tree Sanchi,Nut Cutter,Pecock Gate City Palace Jaipur, Chaitya Hall, Karle,Tanjor Paintings,Blue Pottery Jaipur, Colored Glass Window,  Bagore Ki Haveli Udaipur,Peitra Dura and Zardoji Carpet Agra.12 Miniature Sheets of this stamp issue are available  with purchase of 2017 Calander issued by India Post(Price 1000 Rs).

