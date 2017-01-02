India Post is selling various packs of 2016 through epostoffice.Price pf Stamp pack is 1000Rs,Miniature sheet pack is 1030 Rs and My stamp pack is 10775 Rs.FDC pack is available at the cost of 1550 Rs while fullsheet pack of 2016 is available in 38500Rs.
India Post :Packs of 2016
