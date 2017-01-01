New Stamps from SriLanka

Centenary of Volleyball in Sri Lanka

Volleyball is the national game of Sri Lanka. It is since the year 1991 that the game of volleyball got crowned as our National Game. However, over period of seventy five years since the year 1916, Volleyball as a game had got established in the country. Looking from this perspective, we are proudly celebrating the centenary of the national game, during this year. Date of Issue-7 December 2016

Christmas

Date of Issue-4 December 2016

Centenary of Lions Club

In 1917, Melvin Jones, a 38-year-old Chicago business leader, told members of his local business club they should reach beyond business issues and address the betterment of their communities and the world. Jones’ group, the Business Circle of Chicago, agreed.

After contacting similar groups around the United States, an organizational meeting was held on June 7, 1917, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. The new group took the name of one of the invited groups, the “Association of Lions Clubs,” and a national convention was held in Dallas, Texas, USA in October of that year. A constitution, by-laws, objectives and a code of ethics were approved. And the rest is history.Date of Issue-1 December 2016