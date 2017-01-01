First in India (1)

First Flower on Indian Stamps

Lotus was the first flower appeared on any Indian stamps. On 24 October 1954 India Post issued a stamp on United Nations Day.Lotus flower was printed on this stamp. Denomination of this stamp was 2 Annas. Indian Lotus known as Nelumbo nucifera, is one of two species of aquatic plant in the Nelumbonaceae family . This plant is an aquatic perennial. Under favorable circumstances its seeds may remain viable for many years, with the oldest recorded lotus germination being from that of seeds 1,300 years old recovered from a dry lakebed in northeastern China.Lotus is National flower of India and Vietnam.