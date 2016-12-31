New Stamps from Papua New Guinea

Pig Nosed Turtle

Fly River Turtles are large nearly exclusively aquatic freshwater exotics vaguely similar to a North American softshell but thicker and bulkier with a shorter, broader snout and more ‘flipper-like’ limbs. They are also known as ‘pig-nosed turtles,’ in light of their bulbous fleshy shout with prominently divided nostrils some consider pig-like. Overall, the animal is grey to brown on top, and white underneath. The Fly River Turtle is the sole surviving member of Order Cryptodira; despite superficial similarities it is not closely related to the softshell turtles. Issue Date-4 November 2016

Tuna Fishery

Papua New Guinea has an extensive and valuable fisheries sector including deepwater tuna fisheries. Tuna is the largest of PNG fisheries – the fishery is primarily based on the skipjack and yellowfin fish species with smaller quantities of bigeye and albacore.

Under a National Tuna Fishery Management Plan, which established the framework for longline, purse-seine, pole and line fisheries. Papua New Guinea has also embarked on onshore investments in the tuna fishery resulted in foreign and domestic access by purse-seine vessels increasingly linked to onshore investment commitment, in the form of tuna processing. Issue Date-29 October 2016

Hornbill

The Papuan hornbill (Rhyticeros plicatus) or Blyths hornbill as commonly known is found in Papua New Guinea, the Moluccan Islands in Indonesia, and the Bismarck Archipelago, east to Solomon Islands, the Papuan hornbill is the only hornbill that is found within these areas. The adult male has mainly black plumage with a golden or orange-buff head, white throat and a white tail. Its irises are reddish brown, and the eye is surrounded by naked pale blue skin. The female is a smaller, mainly black bird with a white throat and tail. Both sexes have a very large horn-coloured bill and casque. The Papuan hornbill nests inside hollows of large trees.