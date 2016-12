Special Cover Released on Jain Saint Mahopadhyay Kshamakalyan Ji Maharaj

By  Sudhir Jain

A special cover has been issued at Bikaner on 28th Dec. 2016 to commemorate bi-centenary of death of Jain saint Mahopadhyay Kshamakalyan Ji Maharaj. Special cover depicts Jain Saint performing mantra energisation of Vasakshep.

This special cover was released by Mr. Narayan Chopra Mayor of Bikaner. Mr. Mahavir Ranka Chairman Nagar Vikas Nyas Bikaner, Mr. S. S. Shekhawat Superintendet of Post Offices and Mr. Lalit Kumar Nahata convener were other dignitaries present on the stage in the release function.