Qatar Issued Stamps in Solidarity with Aleppo

Qatar Postal Service has issued special stamps in solidarity with the Syrian city of Aleppo on 26th December 2016. The stamps aim to reflect the suffering of the city’s people from destruction and hunger.A statement released by Q-Post said that the design of stamps built on the images of destruction, murder and hunger that children and families in Aleppo are suffering from.

The statement added that the new issue was to pay tribute and raise awareness regarding developments of the Syrian crisis and to encourage the public to donate to alleviate the suffering.