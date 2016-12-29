Qatar Issued Stamps in Solidarity with Aleppo

Posted on December 29, 2016 by PhilaMirror

qatar-aleppo-stampsQatar Postal Service has issued special stamps in solidarity with the Syrian city of Aleppo on 26th December 2016. The stamps aim to reflect the suffering of the city’s people from destruction and hunger.A statement released by Q-Post said that the design of stamps built on the images of destruction, murder and hunger that children and families in Aleppo are suffering from.

The statement added that the new issue was to pay tribute and raise awareness regarding developments of the Syrian crisis and to encourage the public to donate to alleviate the suffering.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Sheetlets, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>