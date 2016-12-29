Denomination: 2,00 PLN print run: 10.000 pcs printing technique: offset card size: 148 x 105 mm release date: 11th December 2016 author: Agata Tobolczyk
Poland Issued Postcard on 150 Years of Tram communication
