New Stamps from France

Marie Laurencin

Marie Laurencin ( 1883 – 1956) was a French Painter and Engraver.

Issue Date: 18.11.2016 Designer: Illustration Marie Laurencin et Angélique Andrillon Process: Héliogravure Size: 143 x 105 mm Values: 3.20€

350 years of the French Academy in Rome : Villa Medici

The Academy occupied various palaces of the Eternal City before settling in 1803 in the prestigious Villa Medici, on the Pincio hill. Renaissance palace surrounded by vast gardens, the Villa owes its present appearance to the Florentine Bartolomeo Ammanati, architect of Cardinal Ferdinand de Medici, buyer of the estate in 1576. The stamp reproduces an ink drawing of the painter Charles Errard, rival of Charles Le Brun and first director of the Académie de France in Rome. Not signed, this drawing would have remained anonymous without the researches of the art historian Emmanuel Coquery, a former resident of the Villa Medici who has recently been able to identify his author.

Issue Date: 18.11.2016 Designer: Mise en page Valérie Besser Process: Helio Size: 40,85 mm x 30 mm Values: 1€

Reopening of the Bièvre, Val de Marne

“Yes, it’s the valley! The quiet and dark valley!” It is with these words that Victor Hugo begins a series of poems dedicated to the Bièvre and its surroundings.

Like him, many artists were charmed by this place, a feast for the eyes and for the hearts of the inhabitants until the end of the nineteenth century.Since the 1980s, we dreamt of reopening the Bièvre, giving it back its natural bed.

In L’Haÿ-les-Roses, the Val-de-Marne department, together with others, reopened a 700-meter stretch. The residents can now make acquaintance with a long hidden river whose banks have been vegetated and laid out for walking.

Issue Date: 18.11.2016 Designer: Création Christian Broulin et gravure Aurélie Baras Process: helioSize: 30 x 40.8 mm Values: 0.70€