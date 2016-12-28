India Post will Issue Stamps and Calendar on Splendour of India Theme

Posted on December 28, 2016 by PhilaMirror

india-post-calanderIndia Post will start  New Year with a mega stamp issue of 12 stamps on theme Splendour India.Each stamp will be of denomination of 25 Rs.Sheetlet and a calander will also be issued on 1st January 2017.

