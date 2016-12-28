India Post will start New Year with a mega stamp issue of 12 stamps on theme Splendour India.Each stamp will be of denomination of 25 Rs.Sheetlet and a calander will also be issued on 1st January 2017.
India Post will Issue Stamps and Calendar on Splendour of India Theme
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged asian philately, asian stamps, calander 2017, fdc Splendour of India, India Post, india post calander, Indian Philately, indian stamps, Indian stamps 2017, sheetlet Splendour of India, Splendour of India, Splendour of India calander, Splendour of India stamps, stamps of India. Bookmark the permalink.