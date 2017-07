India Post issued a set of 8 stamps of Rs5 denomination each on 8 personalities of Bihar on 26th December 2016.

1.Vidyapati 2.Sri Krishna Sinha 3.Karpoori Thakur 4.Kunwar Singh 5.Sachidanand Sinha 6.Kailashpati Mishra 7.Phanishwarnath Renu 8.Dashrath Majhi