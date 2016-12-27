India Post Issued Stamp on Hardayal Municipal Heritage Public Library

fdc-lala-hardayal-public-libraryIndia Post issued a commemorative postage stamp on Hardayal Municipal Heritage Public Library on 26th December 2016.The library is situated in Delhi.

