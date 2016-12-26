Special Cover Released on  State bank of Mysore

Posted on December 26, 2016 by PhilaMirror

special-cover-state-bank-of-maysoreBy Suresh Rao

State Bank of Mysore, an associate of State Bank of India, popularly known as “Mysore Bank”, was founded by Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya under the Royal patronage of His Highness the Maharaja of Mysore, Shri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, on 2nd October 1913. As a premier commercial Bank in Karnataka, it enjoys excellent brand equity in the state and is well known for the quality of its customer service. This special cover is released at its Head office in Bengaluru to commemorate Bank’s 103 years of glorified banking service to the nation.Special Cover Number–KTK/25/2016

