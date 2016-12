By Dr.Pradeep Jain

Merry Christmas- Santaclaus Post office in Lapland .On the Christmas eve I am in the home of SANTA In Lapland at arctic circle in north Pole and I visited Santa Post office.There was long queues to post letters to all over the world with special Santaclase cancellation and stamps. For merry Christmas thousands of greetings arrived to Santa Postoffice with lot of decoration specially by children’s to their loving SANTA.

Letters to Santa Post Office from Different Parts of the WorldÂ