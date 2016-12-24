India Post has started booking of Legendary Singers of India stamp issue.10 stamps will be released under this issue on 31st December 2016.
Prebooking of Legendary Singers of India Stamp Issue
I would like to prebook legendary singers of India please. How can I do it. Please help.