Prebooking of Legendary Singers of India Stamp Issue

Posted on December 24, 2016 by PhilaMirror

indian-singers-stampsIndia Post has started booking of Legendary Singers of India stamp issue.10 stamps will be released under this issue on 31st December 2016.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Prebooking of Legendary Singers of India Stamp Issue

  1. Shama Sheikh says:
    December 24, 2016 at 7:36 PM

    I would like to prebook legendary singers of India please. How can I do it. Please help.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>