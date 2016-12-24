New Stamps from Spain

Amparo Rivelles and Luis Mariano

Amparo Rivelles was born in Madrid in the bosom of a family of great theatrical tradition. Daughter of Rafael Rivelles and Maria Fernanda Ladrón de Guevara and, also, sister and aunt of other greats of the scene as they are Carlos Larrañaga and his children Amparo and Luis. Being an actress was in her blood, and that’s why, from a very young age, at age 14, she joined her mother’s theatrical company. She worked under the orders of great international directors like Orson Welles or Tulio Demicheli.She crossed the pond to work on Cuban television, but it was in Mexico where she triumphed, coming to live in the Aztec country for more than twenty years.She had the honor of being the first Spaniard to win a Goya Award for Best Actress in 1986 for the film. Se died on November 7, 2013 in a clinic in Madrid.

Mariano Eusebio González García, better known by his stage name Luis Mariano, was born in Irún in 1914. He was exiled with his family to France after the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War. He was always more interested in music than in studies and entered the Conservatoire de Bordeaux. Soon he would travel to Paris, where he gradually made his way into the world of music and theater.

In 1946 he filmed his first film, Carga Clandestina. But if there is a movie that makes this actor especially remembered, it is Violetas Imperiales, who he shot with the great Carmen Sevilla. When television appeared, he became very popular in this medium. At the end of the sixties he fell ill and died in Paris in July 1970.

Rural Architecture

Albolafia Water Wheel: A Water wheel is a hydraulic machine used to extract and drive water. The wheel that stars in this issue is the water wheel of the Albolafia mill on the right bank of the river Guadalquivir as it passes through the city of Cordoba, very close to the Roman bridge. It is an old flour mill whose origin dates back to Roman times. The water wheel or hydraulic wheel was ordered to be built by Abderramán II to lead the water of the river to the Palace of the Emirs in the alcázar Andalusí.

Cortijo Andaluz: this is a typical construction in the south of Spain which consists of areas for agricultural use and areas for use as housing. Its origin is in the hacienda or farmhouse of the Guadalquivir Valley. Their buildings are often far from the population centers and are usually large buildings. They are also closely related to the latifundium domain, which is very important for socioeconomic development during the 19th and 20th centuries. Today its use is still very present in areas of Andalusia and Extremadura.

Cigarral: Cigarrales are estates of manor character that populate the south shore of the Tagus river as it passes through Toledo. Normally it is formed by a main construction destined to serve as recreational house, a smaller building where the guardians lived and a wide field. Its use as a summer residence for the Toledo bourgeoisie lasted until the middle of the twentieth century, when its high cost forced many of them to divide into smaller farms. Today there are many cigarrales dedicated to business related to the hotel industry. Carmen Álvarez Casanova.

