Hungary Issued MS on Budapest Water Summit

The World Water Summit was organized at Budapest between November 28 and 30, 2016. As part of the graphic composition created on the miniature sheet by designer Anita Laczkó, one can see an enchanting, unique bird motif standing out of the water and shaped from water droplets. With this the composition makes a reference to the water as a life-giving source. The edge of the sheet contains the logo of the event as well as the QR code which provides access to the World Summit’s website. The main theme of the commemorative envelope is the World Summit’s logo and its slogan. The flower motif shaped from water droplets on the commemorative stamp is complemented with an orderly inscription arranged on a wave line.The aim of the Budapest Water Summit 2016 held with the patronage of President János Áder and organised by the Government of Hungary in cooperation with the World Water Council is to facilitate that, instead of new, 21st century conflicts and global risks, water becomes the source of cooperation, peace and development for all those countries in the world which choose the path of sustainable development. To this end, by discussing and adopting “Budapest Declaration 2016”, the participants of the event will offer their proposals for solution to be submitted at the relevant international fora.

Issue Date: 21.11.2016 Designer: Anita Laczkó Printer: ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt. Process: Offset Size: Stamp size: 30 x 40 mm, Minisheet: 90 x 90 mm Values: HUF 400