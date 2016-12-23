Vatican Issued Stamp on Pope

Posted on December 23, 2016 by PhilaMirror

vatican-pope-stampsThe Vatican has released stamps of the Pope in panes of four.A Spanish Raul Berzosa artist was commissioned to paint the picture of the Pope which was presented to the Pope ahead of his birthday.Born into a family of Italian heritage on December 16, 1936, Jorge Bergoglio became the 266th pope when he was elected on March 13, 2013.This will be the fourth birthday the former bishop of Buenos Aires has celebrated in the modest St Martha’s boarding house he has made his home inside the Vatican’s walls.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Vatican Issued Stamp on Pope

  1. Dr. Cajetan Coelho says:
    December 24, 2016 at 3:07 AM

    Long live Pope Francis. God bless.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>