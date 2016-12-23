Vatican Issued Stamp on Pope

The Vatican has released stamps of the Pope in panes of four.A Spanish Raul Berzosa artist was commissioned to paint the picture of the Pope which was presented to the Pope ahead of his birthday.Born into a family of Italian heritage on December 16, 1936, Jorge Bergoglio became the 266th pope when he was elected on March 13, 2013.This will be the fourth birthday the former bishop of Buenos Aires has celebrated in the modest St Martha’s boarding house he has made his home inside the Vatican’s walls.