UNPA will resume its Flag Stamp Series in 2017

United Nations Postal Administration’s New York office will continue its long-running Flag series after a two-year hiatus. The original series was issued from 1980 to 1989 and included a stamp with the flag and official member name of all U.N. member states.

The 2017 set will consist of eight stamps printed in two sheets of 16 stamps each (four designs per sheet) featuring the flags of Albania, Benin, Bulgaria, Comoros, Congo, Ethiopia, Georgia, and Iraq. The designs reflect changes to their flags.