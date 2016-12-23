India Post Issued Stamps on Seasons Greetings

seasons-greetings-stampsIndia Post has issued a set of 2 stamps (10 Rs and 20 Rs) one miniature sheet and two sheetlets on season’s greetings on 23rd December 2016.The stamps depicts Christmas symbols.

One Response to India Post Issued Stamps on Seasons Greetings

  1. Dr. Cajetan Coelho says:
    December 24, 2016 at 3:10 AM

    Compliments of the Season to all.

