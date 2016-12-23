India Post has issued a set of 2 stamps (10 Rs and 20 Rs) one miniature sheet and two sheetlets on season’s greetings on 23rd December 2016.The stamps depicts Christmas symbols.
India Post Issued Stamps on Seasons Greetings
Compliments of the Season to all.