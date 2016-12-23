India Post is Issuing Stamps on Seasons Greetings

Posted on December 23, 2016 by PhilaMirror

greetings-stampsIndia Post is issuing a set of stamps, 2 sheetlets, 1 miniature sheet, FDC and brochure on Seasons Greetings on 23rd December 2016.

