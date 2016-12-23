India Post is issuing a set of stamps, 2 sheetlets, 1 miniature sheet, FDC and brochure on Seasons Greetings on 23rd December 2016.
India Post is Issuing Stamps on Seasons Greetings
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Sheetlets, Themes, World and tagged fdc greetings stamps, greetings sheetlets, india Christmas stamps, Indian Philately, indian stamps, miniature sheet greetings stamps, seasons greetings, stamps of India, stamps on christmas, stamps on greetings. Bookmark the permalink.