Tristan’s government has used the photographs by Ms Scott, a qualified diver, to highlight critically-endangered wildlife of the Tristan Archipelago, a group of volcanic islands.The creatures to feature in the two sets of stamps include the Gough flightless moth, Tristan rock lobster and birds such as the inaccessible rail and spectacled petrel.
Tristan De Cunha Issued Stamps on Biodiversity
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged Birds, Endangered Wildlife, Gough flightless moth, inaccessible rail, qualified diver, spectacled petrel, Stamps of Tristan de cunha, stamps on animals, Tristan Archipelago, Tristan rock lobster, Tristan stamps, Tristan's government, volcanic islands. Bookmark the permalink.