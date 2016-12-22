Tristan De Cunha Issued Stamps on Biodiversity

Posted on December 22, 2016 by PhilaMirror

tristan-d-cunha-stampsTristan’s government has used the photographs by Ms Scott, a qualified diver, to highlight critically-endangered wildlife of the Tristan Archipelago, a group of volcanic islands.The creatures to feature in the two sets of stamps include the Gough flightless moth, Tristan rock lobster and birds such as the inaccessible rail and spectacled petrel.

