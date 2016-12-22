New German Stamp on Mercedes “Pagoda” SL

The Mercedes W 113 SL model series made its appearance in 1963. It quickly became known as the “pagoda” thanks to the design of its removable hard top and this moniker endured the test of time. After more than 50 years, the Mercedes W 113 SL continues to be one of the most popular vintage cars on the automotive scene. The self-adhesive stamp depicts a thrilling action shot of a signal-red “Pagoda” 280 SL. When it comes to the postage value, its value is 70 cents for a standard letter.