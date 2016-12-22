Two commemorative postage stamps issued by Jamaica and Mexico, as part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The stamps feature Jamaica’s Giant Swallowtail butterfly and Mexico’s Monarch butterfly and is available in $60 denominations.
Jamaica-Mexico Joint Stamp Issue
