Jamaica-Mexico Joint Stamp Issue

Posted on December 22, 2016 by PhilaMirror

jamaica-mexico-joint-stamp-issueTwo commemorative postage stamps issued by Jamaica and Mexico, as part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The stamps feature Jamaica’s Giant Swallowtail butterfly and Mexico’s Monarch butterfly and is available in $60 denominations.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Joint Issues, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>