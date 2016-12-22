India Post Issued Stamp on Samrat Vikramaditya

Posted on December 22, 2016 by PhilaMirror

samrat-vikramaditya-stampvikramaditya-stampIndia Post has released a commemorative postage stamp on Samrat Vikramaditya on 22nd December 2016.Denomination of stamp is Rs. 5.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>