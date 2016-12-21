New Stamps on Christmas

Switzerland

christmas-stamps-switzerlandDate of Issue:17 November 2016

Spain

christmas-stamps-spainDate of Issue:1 December 2016

Gibraltar

christmas-stamps-gibraltarDate of Issue:2 November 2016

One Response to New Stamps on Christmas

  1. Dr. Cajetan Coelho says:
    December 27, 2016 at 1:33 PM

    Christmas – a season to celebrate the gift of life.

