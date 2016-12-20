USPS will Release Forever Stamp on Dorothy Height

Dorothy Height, who devoted her life to fighting for racial and gender equality, will be honored on a new postage stamp, the U.S. Postal Service has announced.

Her likeness will be featured on the 40th stamp in the Black Heritage series, the Postal Service stated Tuesday in announcing new stamps.

She worked with the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Congressman John Lewis on civil rights initiatives, particularly those focused on reducing unemployment, improving literacy and increasing voter participation.