Special Covers: Kottayampex 2016

Thazhathangadi Juma Masjid

Thirunakkara Mahadevar Temple

The temple dedicated to Lord Shiva situated at the heart of Kottayam district was built about 800 years ago during the monarchy of Thekungur kings.

Saintly Metropolitan Kuriokose Mar Gregorios

Popularly known as Pampady Thirumeni (1885-1965) was the bishop of the Kottayam Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox church, one of the oldest indegenous Christian churches of India.

Akshar Nagri

Kottayam is known as Akshara Nagari. It is the first town in India to have achieved 100% literacy in the year 1989.