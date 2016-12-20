Special Covers: Kottayampex 2016

Thazhathangadi Juma Masjid

special-cover-jumma-masjidDate of Release:4 October 2016

Thirunakkara Mahadevar Temple

special-cover-mahadevar-templeThe temple dedicated to Lord Shiva situated at the heart of Kottayam district was built about 800 years ago during the monarchy of Thekungur kings.

Date of Release: 4 October 2016

Saintly Metropolitan Kuriokose Mar Gregorios

special-cover-curiacoPopularly known as Pampady Thirumeni (1885-1965) was the bishop of the Kottayam Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox church, one of the oldest indegenous Christian churches of India.

Date of Release:4 October 2016

Akshar Nagri

special-cover-akshara-rgamKottayam is known as Akshara Nagari. It is the first town in India to have achieved 100% literacy in the year 1989.

