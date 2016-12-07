India Post has released a set of two commemorative postage stamps on Akshardham Temple on 7th December 2016.The set is in setenant format. First stamp of denomination Rs15 depicts the Akshardam Temple,New Delhi while the another stamp of denomination Rs5 depicts the image of Pramuk Swami Maharaj.
India Post Issued Setenant Stamps on Akshardham
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged akshardham stamps, Indian Philately, indian stamps, setenant stamps, Stamps, stamps of India, stamps on akshardham temple, stamps on temples. Bookmark the permalink.
Would like to buy this stam full sheet