India Post Issued Setenant Stamps on Akshardham

Posted on December 7, 2016 by PhilaMirror

akshardham-stampsIndia Post has released a set of two commemorative postage stamps on Akshardham Temple on 7th December 2016.The set is in setenant format. First stamp of denomination Rs15 depicts the Akshardam Temple,New Delhi while the another stamp of denomination Rs5 depicts the image of Pramuk Swami Maharaj.

One Response to India Post Issued Setenant Stamps on Akshardham

  1. shubham says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:31 PM

    Would like to buy this stam full sheet

    Reply

