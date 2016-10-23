Indian Theme on Foreign Stamps:Spain

Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal, or what is the same, the “Crown Palace” is a complex of buildings built in the city of Agra, in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India between 1631 and 1648 by the Muslim emperor Shah Jahan in honor of his favorite wife, Arjumand Bano, who died in childbirth of her fourteenth child. His wife’s death was a devastating blow to the emperor who was imprisoned by his son, leaving the Empire in the hands of his successors. From his window, he imagined a grand mausoleum for his beloved, the most impressive mausoleum that the human mind could conceive.

He fulfilled his dream. It took more than 20,000 men and 1,000 elephants to lift. The most important architects of the Empire participated in construction, and, legend has it that, once completed work, he ordered to cut off the hands of anyone who had participated in the works so that they could never build something.

Today it’s one of the most important tourist destinations in India since 1983 and is recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. Its architecture is a perfect blend of styles such as Persian, Islamic and Indian. Depending on the time of day and the light projected onto it, it can acquire different shades.

The walls of the mausoleum are truly wonderful. The marble is full of inscriptions from Muslim holy books and in the walls are embedded numerous gemstones.

The sheet includes a stamp where the image of this impressive building appears with the orange, white and green of the Indian flag.

Issue Date: 23.09.2016 Process: Offset Colours: 4 Colours Size: 74.6 x 28.8 mm (Stamp) Values: 1.30