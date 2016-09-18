New Special Cover Released on 75 Years of Mumbai Philatelic Bureau

Posted on September 18, 2016 by PhilaMirror

special-cover-mumbai-bureauIssue Date: August 2016, Mumbai

One Response to New Special Cover Released on 75 Years of Mumbai Philatelic Bureau

  1. Indian stamps says:
    September 19, 2016 at 4:56 PM

    Wow.. what an amazing set of stamps featuring some of the most prominent destinations in Mumbai.. Great to see their pictures on stamps.. thanks for posting..

