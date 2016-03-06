New E –Magazine on Philately

Posted on March 6, 2016 by PhilaMirror

By Sreejesh Krishnan

Anathapuri Philatelic association, Thiruvanthapuram is going to complete 4 years this month.  Today during the monthly meeting club’s FIRST E-MAGAZINE , Stamp bulletin Called “ANANTAPURI STAMP BULLETIN”released.

One Response to New E –Magazine on Philately

  1. Dhruv Shah says:
    July 6, 2017 at 4:25 PM

    Dear Sir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched Stamp and Coins honouring Shrimad Rajchandraji – a profound spiritual luminary and spiritual guide of Mahatma Gandhi. The launch happened on June 29, 2017 in Ahmedabad and I would like to share the Media Release with you for your esteemed website and publication. Could you please share your email ID with me?

