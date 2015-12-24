A Report on Second Meeting of Jainism Philately Group

By Sudhir Jain

Second Jainism Philately Group Meet was organized at the City of Lakes Udaipur on 19th & 20th Dec. 2015 with many attractive programmes. Total 121 parsons attended this meet from various States of India.Jainism Philately Group (JPG) is an organization of Philatelists collecting Jainism and allied themes like Non-violence, Vegetarianism, Peace etc. This JPG Meet was hosted by Udaipur Philatelic & Numismatic Society. On 19th December 2015 in the day time all the delegates visited famous tourist places of Udaipur by double Decker buses. In the night beautiful cultural programme of Rajsthani Folk dances and entertaining magic show was organized which was inaugurated by JPG National Chairman Mr. Sudhir Jain.

Second day on 20th December 2015 morning Meet was started at well decorated lecture hall of Shri JIndatt Suri Jain Dadawadi with the Mangalacharan of Mrs. Rashmi Jain. Meet was presided by National Chairman Mr. Sudhir Jain (Satna) and conducted by Mr. Paras Kothari (Udaipur). Organizing Vice President Mr. Mahendra Raj Bhandari given welcome speech.Mr. Sudhir Jain informed that our membership has reached upto 271 and during last one year 13 special covers have been issued related to Jainism. Five JPG members elected in the Governing Council of PCI and 13 members won Gold to Bronze medals on their exhibits on Jainism theme in different State and District level Philatelic exhibitions. New issue service of Jainism related stamps / covers / cancellations is very popular among members.

Mr. Mithalal Jain (Pune), Mr. Suresh Kumar Jain (Ludhiana), Mrs. Meena Mutha (Mumbai), Mr. Shantilal Hiran (Nasik), Mr. Vikas Jain (Ajmer), Mr. Rajendra Shah (Pune), Mr. B. R. Mehta (Udaipur), etc. given various suggessions. Senior Philatelist Mr. J. M. Dhor (Jaipur), Mr. Mahavir Kundur (Hubli), Mr. Rajesh Pahariya (Jaipur), Mr. Gaurav Sanghvi (Udaipur), Mr. Anil Kumar Jain (Ajmer), Mr. Prakash Choksi, Mr. Mahendra Raj Bhandari, Dr. Shyam Kumawat, Mr. Paras Kothari etc. were honoured for their various achievements.

A stamp Booklet was also released on this occasion bearing mystamp of JPG mono.Following office bearers elected unanimously for the new session –

National Chairman : Mr. Sudhir Jain (Satna, M.P.)

Vice Chairman : Mr. Pramod Kumar Jain (Pondicherry) & Dr. Pradip Jain (Balod, Chhattisgarh)

Secretary : Mr. Dipak Modi (Jalna, Maharastra) & Mr. Mithalal Jain (Pune)

New Issue Co-ordinator – Mr. Tejkaran Jain (Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh)

Research Co-ordinator : Mr. Mahendra Raj Bhandari (Udaipur)

Organizing President Mr. Prakash Choksi given vote of thanks.

After lunch a Philatelic exhibition on Jainism theme and Philatelic workshop was also organized which was visited by large number of citizens.A memorable kit was distributed to all the members which was bearing old postal stationery, presentation packs of Bhagwan Mahavir coin and Mahatma Gandhi coin, new 1/- and 10/- star notes, specially cancelled maxim cards, set of pictorial cancellations, beautiful Rajsthani handicraft, writing material, gift packs etc.