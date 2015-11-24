India-Singapore Joint Issue

India Post has issued a set of commemorative postage stamps as joint issue with Singapore today.This year, 2015 will be the 50th anniversary of Singapore and India’s bilateral relationship. To commemorate this significant milestone, the Singapore-India Joint Stamp Issue will be released on 24th November 2015.Both the stamps depicts President Houses of Singapore and India.

Date of Issue: 24 Nov 2015,Denominations: 1st Local and $2.00,Stamp Size: 40.8mm x 29.85mm,Perforation: 13,Paper: Unwatermarked,Printing Process: Offset lithography,Printer: Secura Singapore Pte Ltd,Sheet Content: 10 stamps per sheet,Designed by: Wong Wui Kong