Special Cover Released on Asan Memorial\’s Golden Jubilee

CHENNAI: Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the formation of Asan Memorial Association (AMA), a special cover was released at a function held within the premises of Asan Memorial School last week.Chennai city Postmaster General, Mervin Alexander released the stamps during the event, which also saw participation from national award winning veteran Malayalam actor and theatre artist KPAC Lalitha.

Speaking during the occasion, Lalitha said that she regrets leaving the city, as she moved back to Kerala, following the death of her husband, acclaimed director Bharathan.

“But I cherish every opportunity that offers me a chance to get back to the city. I often see familiar faces at all the events I am invited to, as many family and friends are based in the city,” she said. “AMA has a long history with our family, and especially with my husband,” said the actress, whose daughter too completed her undergraduate studies from one of AMA’s institutions.

Postmaster General Mervin Alexander said that he is often mistaken for a Malayali in Tamil Nadu and a Tamilian in Kerala, “It is really strange and maybe my dialects aren’t too strong. So, I stick to English,” he said.

Alexander said that the importance of releasing stamps lies in the fact that a particular event is now etched into history. “Milestones such as these won’t be forgotten with the passage of time,” he said.

Earlier, Shyamala Jayaprakash, AMA General Secretary, said that the Association had come a long way since its founding, “The stamp and cover marks a milestone,” she said. “The initiatives to promote culture, literature and quality education have established AMA in a pre-eminent role,” she added.