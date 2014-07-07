Philatelic Club News

Posted on July 7, 2014 by PhilaMirror

By Sreejesh Krishnan

The 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Ananthapuri Philatelic Club, Thiruvananthapuram held on 6th July 2014.  The following office bearers for 2014-16 were elected.

President                                     :  Shri V. Balakrishnan Nair

Vice President                              : Shri V. Syam Kumar

Secretary                                     : Shri P. Mohanachandran Nair

Joint Secretary                             : Shri Boben, J. E.

Treasurer                                     : Shri Jacob Philip

Other Executive Members             : Dr. Denny Balakrishnan

: Dr.Aneesh. A.

: Shri C.K. Krishnan
Kutty Nair

: Er. R. K. Rajasekharan

In the end of the meeting Secretary, Shri P. Mohanachandran Nair conducted a class on       \”How to count perforation on stamps\”

2 Responses to Philatelic Club News

  1. Ullhas Chogle says:
    July 7, 2014 at 9:10 AM

    Sir,
    I would like to know when printing of FDC by India Post was started
    and which was the first Stamp for which first FDC was printed.
    I have a 1953 cover with stamp on Indian Railways with Philatelic Cancellation,however the cover is a plane one and small[3″ X 4″] .
    Will appreciate info on the subject.

  2. Dhruv Shah says:
    July 6, 2017 at 4:26 PM

    Dear Sir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched Stamp and Coins honouring Shrimad Rajchandraji – a profound spiritual luminary and spiritual guide of Mahatma Gandhi. The launch happened on June 29, 2017 in Ahmedabad and I would like to share the Media Release with you for your esteemed website and publication. Could you please share your email ID with me?

