Philatelic Club News

By Sreejesh Krishnan

The 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Ananthapuri Philatelic Club, Thiruvananthapuram held on 6th July 2014. The following office bearers for 2014-16 were elected.

President : Shri V. Balakrishnan Nair

Vice President : Shri V. Syam Kumar

Secretary : Shri P. Mohanachandran Nair

Joint Secretary : Shri Boben, J. E.

Treasurer : Shri Jacob Philip

Other Executive Members : Dr. Denny Balakrishnan

: Dr.Aneesh. A.

: Shri C.K. Krishnan

Kutty Nair

: Er. R. K. Rajasekharan

In the end of the meeting Secretary, Shri P. Mohanachandran Nair conducted a class on \”How to count perforation on stamps\”