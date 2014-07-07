Philatelic Club News

By Sreejesh Krishnan
The 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Ananthapuri Philatelic Club, Thiruvananthapuram held on 6th July 2014. The following office bearers for 2014-16 were elected.
President : Shri V. Balakrishnan Nair
Vice President : Shri V. Syam Kumar
Secretary : Shri P. Mohanachandran Nair
Joint Secretary : Shri Boben, J. E.
Treasurer : Shri Jacob Philip
Other Executive Members : Dr. Denny Balakrishnan
: Dr.Aneesh. A.
: Shri C.K. Krishnan
Kutty Nair
: Er. R. K. Rajasekharan
In the end of the meeting Secretary, Shri P. Mohanachandran Nair conducted a class on \”How to count perforation on stamps\”
