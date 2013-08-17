New Special Cover and Cancellation on Jain Temple on 31st August

By Sudhir Jain

Jainism Philately Group, Pune Chapter is organising a Jainism Theme Philatelic Exhibition at Pune from 31st Aug. to 2nd Sept. 2013. On this occasion a special cover will be issued on 31st August 2013 to commemorate 61th Pratishtha Mohotsav of Shri Godijee Jain Mandir Pune (also known as Sangh Mandir). Postal Department will provide a special cancellation on this occasion.

The cost of special cover is Rs. 30/- per cover which will be sent by Speed Post. The postage & packing charges will be Rs. 40/- up to five covers. For order, following office bearers may be contacted -

1. Shri Hemant Bafna (President, JPG Pune Chapter)

Mob : 9890929000/9623529000 E-mail : bafna_hemant@yahoo.in

2. Shri Mithalal Jain (Secretary, JPG Pune Chapter),

Mob:9822098880 E-mail :dipenpanna@yahoo.co.in