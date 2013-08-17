New Special Cover and Cancellation on Jain Temple on 31st August

By Sudhir Jain
Jainism Philately Group, Pune Chapter is organising a Jainism Theme Philatelic Exhibition at Pune from 31st Aug. to 2nd Sept. 2013. On this occasion a special cover will be issued on 31st August 2013 to commemorate 61th Pratishtha Mohotsav of Shri Godijee Jain Mandir Pune (also known as Sangh Mandir). Postal Department will provide a special cancellation on this occasion.
The cost of special cover is Rs. 30/- per cover which will be sent by Speed Post. The postage & packing charges will be Rs. 40/- up to five covers. For order, following office bearers may be contacted -
1. Shri Hemant Bafna (President, JPG Pune Chapter)
Mob : 9890929000/9623529000 E-mail : bafna_hemant@yahoo.in
2. Shri Mithalal Jain (Secretary, JPG Pune Chapter),
Mob:9822098880 E-mail :dipenpanna@yahoo.co.in
BHAI SHREE ,
JAY SHREE SWAMINARAYAN – I NEED POST STAMPS 1988 TO 2002 ALL POST STAMPS & PRAMUKH SWAMI ONE SET ONE – M.GANDHI , SARDER PATEL , BHAGAT SINGH ,ANIMAL , BIRD , OLYMPICS , SPACE ,BUTTER FLY ,INSECT , FISH , ALL INDIAN STAMPS CHEQUE OK , I AM IN USA , SEND ME IN USA –
THANKS -