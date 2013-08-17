New Special Cover and Cancellation on Jain Temple on 31st August

Posted on August 17, 2013 by PhilaMirror

By Sudhir Jain

\"jainismJainism Philately Group, Pune Chapter is organising a Jainism Theme Philatelic Exhibition at Pune from 31st Aug. to 2nd Sept. 2013. On this occasion a special cover will be issued on 31st August 2013 to commemorate 61th Pratishtha Mohotsav of Shri Godijee Jain Mandir Pune (also known as Sangh Mandir). Postal Department will provide a special cancellation on this occasion.

The cost of special cover is Rs. 30/- per cover which will be sent by Speed Post. The postage & packing charges will be Rs. 40/- up to five covers. For order, following office bearers may be contacted -

1. Shri Hemant  Bafna (President, JPG Pune Chapter)

Mob : 9890929000/9623529000  E-mail : bafna_hemant@yahoo.in

2. Shri Mithalal Jain (Secretary, JPG Pune Chapter),

Mob:9822098880  E-mail :dipenpanna@yahoo.co.in

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in News, Philately Exhibition and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to New Special Cover and Cancellation on Jain Temple on 31st August

  1. Pravin Patel says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:57 PM

    BHAI SHREE ,
    JAY SHREE SWAMINARAYAN – I NEED POST STAMPS 1988 TO 2002 ALL POST STAMPS & PRAMUKH SWAMI ONE SET ONE – M.GANDHI , SARDER PATEL , BHAGAT SINGH ,ANIMAL , BIRD , OLYMPICS , SPACE ,BUTTER FLY ,INSECT , FISH , ALL INDIAN STAMPS CHEQUE OK , I AM IN USA , SEND ME IN USA –
    THANKS -

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>