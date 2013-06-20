My Experience with Press Telegrams

Press Telegram is a special category of telegrams which is privileged service at very cheaper rate. One can send a Press Telegram to the telegraphic address of any registered newspaper but it should contain only Press material i.e,. news / article / write-up etc. for publication only. Telecommunication Department also issue Credit Cards for Inland Press Telegrams & Fax in the name of particular journalist. Holder of such Credit Card can send Press Telegram without any payment at the Telegram Office. In such cases charges on concessional rates are debited to the account of concerning newspaper.
I had also privilege of using such Press Telegram Credit Cards for a long time, say for about 20 years. I was correspondent of Naidunia daily, a leading Hindi newspaper of Madhya Pradesh, for about 20 years. Naidunia was regularly arranging Press Telegram Credit Card for me for Satna, Rewa and Sagar Districts of M.P. At that time rate of Press Telegram was only 1 paisa per word. Almost daily I was sending long Press Telegrams to Naidunia without paying anything. Press Telegrams were getting priority and in case of any fault in the telegraphic line, Telegraph Office employee was communicating the lengthy matter to Indore Telegraph office through telephone. Here I am exhibiting an old Press Telegram Credit Card issued to my by the M.P. Telecom Circle, Bhopal. It bears two signature with seal, one of Asstt. Director (Telegraph Traffic), M. P. Telecom Circle and other of Managing Editor, Naidunia Indore.
Wow!
This was a new information to me Jainsaab.
Thanks for sharing.
Why do they then want to stop telegraph?
I had partially learnt Morse code from vu2jau of Gwalior and di and dah are one of the most nostalgic sign.
Thanks Dinu Ji for your comments. Mr. Soundararajan President of Trichhi Philatelists Association, who had flashed the news of closing down the telegram services, is preparing to file a writ against this decision.
In the Hollywood movie INDEPENDENCE DAY, when the
spaceship nearly took-over the planet earth in 1995
the guys at whitehouse had to use Morsecode perforce.
Think of it, seems like America too misses it’s telegrams.
Sir, I am very glad to here the information. I got information and a picture of a credit card. I am preparing a five frames exhibit with a lot of variety of material connected to telegram, but this item(credit card for press telegram) is still to be got. Can you guide me. Thank you. Mtk.
Phone: 9790852951.