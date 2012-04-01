PHILATELIC CENSUS-2012

Posted on April 1, 2012

Philamirror.info presents the first ever Philatelic Census-2012 to all the philatelists today. You can download the Census report here.

DOWNLOAD

20 Responses to PHILATELIC CENSUS-2012

  1. Sandeep says:
    April 1, 2012 at 11:20 PM

    Well. It works now!!!
    My congratulations to philamirror for its great effort!!!

    Its heartening to see around 500 philatelists in India (though I feel there are some duplicate entries). I’d still call this a “Sample” and not a “Census” as we eagerly wait for the other 0.299 million to join us.

    A Happy Financial New Year and nice weekend.

  2. Ricardo C. Guarde says:
    April 2, 2012 at 8:29 AM

    Thanks for the info on philatelists census. Sorry but I can’t open the attachment on census reports.

  3. K Sridhar says:
    April 2, 2012 at 9:43 AM

    Wonderful… Great consolidation…

    With Warm Regards
    K Sridhar

  4. N.A. Mirza says:
    April 2, 2012 at 4:44 PM

    An excellent beginning with an extremely painstaking effort. State and country-wise break up of philitalists with contact details and areas of interest. Its like volumes said in few pages with 8-year-old Master Vivshwan from Delhi and Mr. Mohinder Singh from Punjab as the the most youngest and senior-most collectors. My heartiest congratulations and I am sure more collectors/philatelists would come forward to update the census. There are of course rooms to improve, e.g. list in alphabetical order may help avoid repetition as has happened due to oversight in the Punjab listing. Once again my heartiest congratulations.
    N.A. Mirza

  5. dr pradeep jain says:
    April 3, 2012 at 9:38 PM

    Great job…offcourse its only tip of iceberg; long journey waiting for the time to come all collectors under this census and helping n working with eachother.

  6. P.M. Patel says:
    July 19, 2012 at 1:21 PM

    It is a good effort to unite philatelists from all over India, but the real problem is to isolate traders and collectors, keep it up with new ideas for the beater philatility.

  7. SUNIL KUMAR GARG says:
    July 20, 2012 at 10:04 AM

    In my opinion, it would be next to impossible to think of a
    philatelic trader not being a Philtelist first.
    A philatelic trader of today still remains a philatelist even after
    taking up postal material etc. as his business.

  8. P.G.Deshpande says:
    August 4, 2012 at 11:30 AM

    Great idea. Will it work? No harm in trying. I am in favour.

  9. prakash bubkiya says:
    July 29, 2013 at 9:28 AM

    UNIQUE EFFORTS BY PHILAMIRROR INFO ,WHICH IS TREMENDS AFFORTS BY EDITOR ,—-SADUVAD ,
    I COULD NOT FEED MY BIODATA ,NOW EMAIL TO INFO ,
    MOST PHILATELIST HAVE NOT AWARENESS ABT THIS INFO ,
    POPULAR AMGST PHILATELIST FROM J&K TO KANYAKUMARI,
    ALSO WRITE/EMAIL TO ALL BEAURO ,

  10. sdchaugule says:
    September 29, 2013 at 9:51 AM

    This is great service done to Philatelists and who can interact with other Philatelists. Kindly update the list periodically. Regards

    • prakash bubkiya says:
      September 30, 2013 at 1:27 PM

      PLZ UPDATE THE HEADIND –PHILATELIC CENSUS -2013 ,
      WHATEVER INFORMATION PENDING BEFORE YOU ,
      YOU ARE REQUESTED TO INSERT /UPDATES ,

  11. prakash bubkiya says:
    September 30, 2013 at 1:07 PM

    GREAT SERVICE BY PHILAMIRROR ,
    LIST MUST BE UPDATED ONCE A MONTH ,CELL NO /EMAIL
    SHOULD BE UPDATE ,
    CONGRATULATIONS TO THE TEAM OF PHILAMIRROR ,

  12. prakash bubkiya says:
    September 30, 2013 at 1:24 PM

    PHILA CENSUS MARCH 2012 IS NOT UPDATED UP TO JUNE 2013 ,
    I HAVE ALREADY SENT THE BIODATA IN JULY /AUG 2012 ,
    WHICH IS NOT YET UPDATE & PENDING IN THE PIPELINE ?
    DETAILS ATONCE UPDATES OTHER NO NEED OF REQUEST FOR
    DETAILS ,
    ANY WAY THK YOU FOR INITIATION ,

  15. SUERNDRA KOTADIA says:
    July 20, 2015 at 3:03 PM

    Dear Sir

    I am in need of some articles published in old issue of Philamirror
    can any body help or guid me how to obtain it. Is there is any link available to get it

    Regards

    surendra kotadia

    Notify me of follow-up comments by email.

    Notify me of new posts by email.

  16. Arjun gupta says:
    October 20, 2015 at 5:41 PM

    dear philatlistS, do’nt you think that all philately bureaus of india should publish census of philatelists every year. your views are invited.

