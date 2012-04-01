Philamirror.info presents the first ever Philatelic Census-2012 to all the philatelists today. You can download the Census report here.
PHILATELIC CENSUS-2012
Well. It works now!!!
My congratulations to philamirror for its great effort!!!
Its heartening to see around 500 philatelists in India (though I feel there are some duplicate entries). I’d still call this a “Sample” and not a “Census” as we eagerly wait for the other 0.299 million to join us.
A Happy Financial New Year and nice weekend.
Thanks for the info on philatelists census. Sorry but I can’t open the attachment on census reports.
Wonderful… Great consolidation…
With Warm Regards
K Sridhar
An excellent beginning with an extremely painstaking effort. State and country-wise break up of philitalists with contact details and areas of interest. Its like volumes said in few pages with 8-year-old Master Vivshwan from Delhi and Mr. Mohinder Singh from Punjab as the the most youngest and senior-most collectors. My heartiest congratulations and I am sure more collectors/philatelists would come forward to update the census. There are of course rooms to improve, e.g. list in alphabetical order may help avoid repetition as has happened due to oversight in the Punjab listing. Once again my heartiest congratulations.
N.A. Mirza
Great job…offcourse its only tip of iceberg; long journey waiting for the time to come all collectors under this census and helping n working with eachother.
It is a good effort to unite philatelists from all over India, but the real problem is to isolate traders and collectors, keep it up with new ideas for the beater philatility.
In my opinion, it would be next to impossible to think of a
philatelic trader not being a Philtelist first.
A philatelic trader of today still remains a philatelist even after
taking up postal material etc. as his business.
Great idea. Will it work? No harm in trying. I am in favour.
UNIQUE EFFORTS BY PHILAMIRROR INFO ,WHICH IS TREMENDS AFFORTS BY EDITOR ,—-SADUVAD ,
I COULD NOT FEED MY BIODATA ,NOW EMAIL TO INFO ,
MOST PHILATELIST HAVE NOT AWARENESS ABT THIS INFO ,
POPULAR AMGST PHILATELIST FROM J&K TO KANYAKUMARI,
ALSO WRITE/EMAIL TO ALL BEAURO ,
This is great service done to Philatelists and who can interact with other Philatelists. Kindly update the list periodically. Regards
PLZ UPDATE THE HEADIND –PHILATELIC CENSUS -2013 ,
WHATEVER INFORMATION PENDING BEFORE YOU ,
YOU ARE REQUESTED TO INSERT /UPDATES ,
GREAT SERVICE BY PHILAMIRROR ,
LIST MUST BE UPDATED ONCE A MONTH ,CELL NO /EMAIL
SHOULD BE UPDATE ,
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE TEAM OF PHILAMIRROR ,
PHILA CENSUS MARCH 2012 IS NOT UPDATED UP TO JUNE 2013 ,
I HAVE ALREADY SENT THE BIODATA IN JULY /AUG 2012 ,
WHICH IS NOT YET UPDATE & PENDING IN THE PIPELINE ?
DETAILS ATONCE UPDATES OTHER NO NEED OF REQUEST FOR
DETAILS ,
ANY WAY THK YOU FOR INITIATION ,
Dear Sir
I am in need of some articles published in old issue of Philamirror
can any body help or guid me how to obtain it. Is there is any link available to get it
Regards
surendra kotadia
Y may contact to phila mirror by email ,
contact on mobile,
contact thru postal correspondence,
thks
dear philatlistS, do’nt you think that all philately bureaus of india should publish census of philatelists every year. your views are invited.
