By C J VINCENT

Secretary, Philatelic Club Thrissur

Philatelic Club Thrissur was started in April 1976 as Stamp Exchange Club of Trichur. The first President of the Club was Mr. K. K.Govindankutty and Secretary Mr. Olvex M Noronha. In 1978 Annual General Body was conducted with 16 members. In this meeting Club’s name changed as Trichur Philatelic Association with Mr. Pallan J Kunjuvareed as president, Mr. Olvex M Noronha as secretary and adopted new Bye-law. Philately and Numismatic classes were regularly conducted in the monthly meetings. Journal of the Club” The Philatelist” won Bronze Medal in 1987 International Exhibition.

In 1991, Trichur Philatelic Association was changed to Philatelic Club Thrissur registered (534/91) under Societies Act, along with new emblem. Philatelic Club Thrissur affiliated to Philatelic Congress of India. For the first time in the history of Kerala Postal Circle, Philatelic Advisory Board was constituted with the leadership of Chief Post Master General V. Radhakrishnan. Two members of the board were from Philatelic Club Thrissur viz.: Mrs. Sathi Veerachandra Menon and Mr. O K Prakash.

The first coin and stamp exhibition of Philatelic Club Thrissur “THRISSURPEX 91” was conducted on 20, 21, 22 September 1991: this was inaugurated by District Council President Mr. V. V Raman. Municipal Chairman Mr. Kesavan Kutty Menon and Post Master General Mr. Thomas Varghese were presided. The portrait of Sakthan Thampuran, the father of Thrissur depicted in the special cover. The special cancelation was elephant and Thidampu. Prizes were distributed on the closing day by Chief Post Master General Mr. V. Radhakrishnan in the presence of Mr.Therambil Ramakrishnan M L A. It was a great achievement of all the members of the club working together in one spirit. During the exhibition more than 105 members joined the Club including Mr. Deschl from USA who wrote “The Comprehensive India States Postal Stationary Listing”.

Philatelic Club conducted coin exhibition “THRISSURNEX 94 “on 6, 7, 8, 9 October 1994. Due to non availability of frames from the postal department, Club was forced to abandon philately at the last moment.

The silver jubilee celebration of Philatelic Club Thrissur “THRISSURPEX2003” was conducted on 19, 20, 21 September 2003, inaugurated by Mayor Jose Kattukkaran. Special cover illustrating the famous Thrissur Pooram Festival and two special cancellations. One depicting Gandiji and the other on Elephant were released. There were 100 philatelic frames and 50 numismatic show cases donned the show. Coins held their glamour were on display, as coins of the world, common and rare, small and large & old and new were on display.

33rd annual celebration “THRISSURPEX 2008” Philatelic and Numismatic exhibition was conducted on 18, 19, 20 November 2008 and inaugurated by Mr. Therambil Ramakrishnan M L A. Post Master General Mrs. Shobha Koshy, released the special cover. The photograph of Six Kings who ruled Cochin State during 1892-1949 and in faded print are the Dutch Palace and a Chinese fishing net, both landmarks of Kochi formed the cover illustration. Special cancellation was walking Gandhi in an oval shape also took place. Offered on display were 102 philatelic frames and 19 coin display boxes and the items displayed there on were rarities of yester years. As a special privilege, on a couple of frames were on display a few rarities of the world. On every day selected rare items were displayed and all these items were by invitees only. This did attract a lot of crowd.

Philatelic Club Thrissur wins laurels at World Philatelic Exhibition “INDIPEX2011” held in February 2011 at New Delhi. Its four members bagged five medals in the International exhibition. While Mr. E P James and Dr K S Mohan won ‘Vermeil’ Medals for their collection on Cochin State Anchal (Postal) History, Mrs. Sathy Veerachandra Menon (Travancore Post Mark) Mr. O K Prakash (Cochin State Postal History) and Mr. E P James (Cochin Stamps) won ‘Large Silver Medals’.

The Souvenir “THRISSURPEX2008” released by the Philatelic Club Thrissur received ‘Certificate of Participation’. Organized by India Post in association with Philatelic Congress of India, The World Philatelic exhibition witnessed participation from more than 70 countries.

The office bearers of PHILATELIC CLUB THRISSUR are as follows: President: Mr. O K Prakash, Secretary: Mr. C J Vincent, Vice President Dr. Jayaprakash K., and Treasurer: Mr. Olvex M. Noronha