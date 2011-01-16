Picture Postcards on 600 Years of Ahmedabad

By-Anil Kr. Pujara

On 26.2.10 Chief Post Master General, Gujarat Circle,Ahmedabad had issued 750 Picture Post Cards on the occasion of 600 years of Ahmedabad with a beautiful special heritage assets cancellation on 600 years of Ahmedabad. These picture post cards were of 10 different varieties carrying pictures of 10 different Historical Assets of Ahmedabad. The back side of the Picture Post Cards carry discription of the building and its historical background. Short introduction about the Historical asset is self sufficient.

